Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as questionable

Antetokounmpo (quad) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

With a back-to-back on the docket for Friday and Saturday, it appears the Bucks are taking an understandably cautious approach with Antetokounmpo, who missed Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore right quad. The team will likely wait and see how the reigning MVP feels following morning shootaround before updating his status for Friday's tilt in Memphis.