Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as questionable

Antetokounmpo (quad) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

With a back-to-back on the docket for Friday and Saturday, it appears the Bucks are taking an understandably cautious approach with Antetokounmpo, who missed Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore right quad. The team will likely wait and see how the reigning MVP feels following morning shootaround before updating his status for Friday's tilt in Memphis.

More News
Our Latest Stories