Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pacers due to a sprained left knee.

The reigning MVP appeared to tweak the knee early in Saturday's win over the Spurs, but he stayed in the game and finished with 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in 34 minutes. The Bucks are likely just being cautious, but Antetokounmpo is on course to miss at least one game as Milwaukee enters a four-game week. Over his last 15 contests, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks.