Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to right calf injury management.

Antetokounmpo dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the campaign, but he's now dealing with a minor calf issue. Regardless, He's yet to miss a game this season and has posted at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in four of his last five appearances, averaging 35.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game during that stretch.