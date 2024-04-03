Antetokounmpo is probable for Wednesday's game against Memphis with left hamstring tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo has been playing through this injury for a while, and that's expected to continue for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Antetokounmpo triple-doubled Tuesday against the Wizards, logging 35 points (15-21 FG, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes.
