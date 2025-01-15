Now Playing

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Orlando.

Probable tags have become the norm for Antetokounmpo, so fantasy managers can expect him to suit up Wednesday. During Tuesday's 130-115 victory over the Kings, Antetokounmpo recorded 33 points (14-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.

