Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Orlando.
Probable tags have become the norm for Antetokounmpo, so fantasy managers can expect him to suit up Wednesday. During Tuesday's 130-115 victory over the Kings, Antetokounmpo recorded 33 points (14-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.
