Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable for Monday's game against Detroit, but he was ultimately downgraded to out, marking his first absence since Mach 11. The Bucks cruised to victory without the two-time MVP and Jrue Holiday (personal), but it appears both stars will be back in action Wednesday. However, fantasy managers should still confirm their availability ahead of the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff.