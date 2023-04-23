Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Heat.

The designation doesn't come as a surprise after Antetokounmpo missed Game 3 on Saturday -- his second straight absence after falling hard on his lower-back during Game 1 of the series. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo did some individual work at Sunday's practice, but the team has remained fairly tight-lipped regarding his overall progress. As of Sunday evening, the two-time MVP's status remains in limbo, but with Milwaukee down 2-1 in the series, there may be more motivation for Antetokounmpo to push through any lingering discomfort.