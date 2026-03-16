Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo put together a dominant final line in Sunday's win over the Pacers, but he's now being listed on the team's injury report with an ankle injury. Milwaukee should have a better idea of his availability for Tuesday closer to tipoff.
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