Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo missed Sunday's win over the Suns but logged a full practice Monday, though the session wasn't overly intensive, per coach Doc Rivers. Bobby Portis shined in Antetokounmpo's absence last time out, but Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard also had strong offensive games.