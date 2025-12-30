Antetokounmpo closed with 24 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 123-113 win over Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo remained on a minutes restriction in his second outing following an eight-game absence due to a soleus strain, though he was productive in his limited playing time. The superstar has logged 25 minutes in each of his last two appearances, totaling 53 points on 67.7 percent shooting from the field during that span. He was much more effective as a playmaker Monday, dishing out seven dimes after recording just one in Saturday's win over Chicago. The Bucks will likely continue to monitor Antetokounmpo's playing time, as they'll aim to ease their superstar back into a full workload after an injury-riddled start to the 2025-26 campaign.