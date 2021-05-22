Antetokounmpo posted 26 points (10-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-13 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 45 minutes in Saturday's 109-107 OT win over the Heat.

While his 27 shot attempts can somewhat excuse a less-than-stellar conversion percentage, his work at the charity stripe was an atypical performance from the All-Star. With only a nine-man rotation, Giannis played a full 45 minutes but struggled to find his shot throughout the contest. Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez were very effective defensively in limiting Bam Adebayo, however.