Antetokounmpo posted 26 points (10-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-13 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 45 minutes in Saturday's 109-107 overtime win over the Heat.
While his 27 shot attempts can somewhat excuse a less-than-stellar conversion percentage, his work at the charity stripe was an atypical performance from the All-Star. With only a nine-man rotation, Giannis played a full 45 minutes but struggled to find his shot throughout the contest. Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez were very effective defensively in limiting Bam Adebayo, however.
