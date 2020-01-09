Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs 30 points, 12 boards
Antetokounmpo compiled 30 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and a steal in Wednesday's 107-98 win over the Warriors.
It was Antetokounmpo's fifth consecutive game after a two-game absence (back), and he delivered once more with his fourth double-double and third 30-plus point performance in that span. The 25-year-old's continually sore back and inconsistent three-point shooting (27.6 percent in his last five contests) is still somewhat worrying, but they are small prices to pay for a Greek Freak supplying another MVP-caliber season.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in narrow victory•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...