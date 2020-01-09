Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs 30 points, 12 boards

Antetokounmpo compiled 30 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and a steal in Wednesday's 107-98 win over the Warriors.

It was Antetokounmpo's fifth consecutive game after a two-game absence (back), and he delivered once more with his fourth double-double and third 30-plus point performance in that span. The 25-year-old's continually sore back and inconsistent three-point shooting (27.6 percent in his last five contests) is still somewhat worrying, but they are small prices to pay for a Greek Freak supplying another MVP-caliber season.