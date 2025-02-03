Antetokounmpo (knee) had 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in points and rebounds to go with a full stat line while playing through a knee injury Sunday, but it wasn't enough while the team struggled in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo also buried multiple three-pointers for the first time in 2024-25, much to the delight of fantasy managers, but he did go a dreadful 0-for-6 from the foul line. Over his last eight games, the perennial All-Star has averaged 33.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.9 blocks in 35.3 minutes.