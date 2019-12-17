Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs 48 points, 14 boards
Antetokounmpo compiled 48 points (18-31 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-16 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 120-116 loss to the Mavericks.
Antetokounmpo amassed his 24th double-double through 27 appearances, though the team's 18-game winning streak was snapped by the Luka Doncic-less (ankle) Mavericks. Antetokounmpo will now have a couple days to rest and recover in advance of Thursday's showdown versus the Lakers.
