Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs triple double in opener

Antetokounmpo recorded 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 win over the Rockets.

Antetokounmpo fouled out and was on the bench as the Bucks seized control of the contest down the stretch. With that being said, it was Antetokounmpo who helped them stay close through the early stages and come back in the fourth quarter. The reigning MVP will look to deliver another dominant performance during Saturday's matchup with the Heat.