Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lone bright spot in Tuesday's loss
Antetokounmpo totaled 28 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during a 110-91 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
Antetokounmpo was the lone bright spot for the team during the blowout loss as he put up an efficient 28 points, which matched a season low in scoring for him. He has been a model of efficiency early in the season. Through seven games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.7 points per game, and he has shot at least 60 percent from the field in four of those games.
