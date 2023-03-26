Antetokounmpo contributed 31 points (13-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 129-106 loss to Denver.

Antetokounmpo tied Nikola Jokic with a game-high 31 points and fell one steal short of his season high, but he was the lone bright spot for the Bucks, who suffered a 23-point loss during the second half of a back-to-back set. Since returning from a three-game absence, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in 30.4 minutes across his last seven appearances.