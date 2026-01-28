Antetokounmpo (calf) is "ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The writing has been on the wall for some time. Antetokounmpo has always said that he was willing to stick around in Milwaukee as long as the team was a title contender. But the Bucks are 18-27 on the season and sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. To make things trickier for the franchise, Antetokounmpo is expected to miss several weeks with his latest calf injury. Charania notes that the franchise is starting to listen to offers, and this is certainly going to drum up a lot of interest in the superstar forward ahead of the deadline.