Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game in Detroit.

The Bucks have upgraded both Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to probable for Monday's contest after five- and 18-game absences, respectively, due to their knee injuries, potentially putting the Milwaukee back to full strength for one of the few occasions all season. Considering that Antetokounmpo was listed as probable ahead of last Monday's 132-119 win over the Pacers before missing that contest and then two more after that, fantasy managers will still want to verify his status closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff with the Pistons before locking him into fantasy lineups for the Bucks' four-game week. Managers will have to hope that Antetokounmpo's five-game respite for his sore left knee was enough to resolve the uncharacteristically poor efficiency from the field he had shown in the four games prior to his absence.