Antetokounmpo scored nine points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 144-97 win over the Heat.
Antetokounmpo can score at will regardless of the opposition, but he was unable to do much on the scoring column this time around. He would've probably ended with a double-digit scoring performance had he played more minutes, but the Bucks chose to give him as much rest as possible considering they will face the Heat again on Wednesday.
