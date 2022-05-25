Antetokounmpo was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This marks Antetokounmpo's sixth All-NBA appearance, and he was named to his fifth All-Defense team this season. Antetokounmpo also has two MVPs and a Finals MVP, already making him one of the more accomplished players in league history despite being just 27 years old. During the 2021-22 regular season, he averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes.