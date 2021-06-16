Antetokounmpo was selected to the All-NBA First Team.

This marks Antetokounmpo's third consecutive First Team selection. The two-time MVP continued his elite play, as he averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.0 minutes. He also shot 56.9 percent from the field.