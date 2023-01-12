Antetokounmpo amassed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 win over Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo wasn't able to get anything going on the scoring end, scoring just five first-half points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field before going 1-of-4 for two points over the final two quarters. He did, however, enforce his will on the glass with a game-high 18 rebounds while also leading the contest in assists with 10. Antetokounmpo has now failed to score in double figures in two of his last three, though he has recorded a double-double in back-to-back games.