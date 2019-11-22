Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive contributions Thursday

Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points (9-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 19 rebounds, 15 assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Antetokounmpo handed out a career-high 15 assists in the victory, rounding out another monster stat line. The surface numbers were exceptional, however, the percentages were certainly less than ideal. He shot just 33 percent from the field to go with 50 percent from the line. He also had a game-high five turnovers making this a night of both positives and negatives.