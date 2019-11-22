Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive contributions Thursday
Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points (9-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 19 rebounds, 15 assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 137-129 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Antetokounmpo handed out a career-high 15 assists in the victory, rounding out another monster stat line. The surface numbers were exceptional, however, the percentages were certainly less than ideal. He shot just 33 percent from the field to go with 50 percent from the line. He also had a game-high five turnovers making this a night of both positives and negatives.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Racks up another double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes for 30-10 double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free-throw woes continue in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another brilliant effort in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Yet another strong showing•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: MVP caliber numbers in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.