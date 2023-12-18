Antetokounmpo ended with 26 points (10-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-11 FT), 17 rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-119 victory over Houston.

Antetokounmpo has been dominant in recent weeks, and Sunday's game was just another example of the kind of impact he can make on both ends of the court when he's clicking and firing on all cylinders. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in 14 games in a row, a span that includes a 64-point effort against the Pacers on Dec. 13 and 11 double-doubles.