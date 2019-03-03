Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive effort in loss
Antetokounmpo finished with 43 points (15-26 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-19 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to Utah.
Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 43 points Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Bucks lost their first game since back on February 10. Antetokounmpo was in some doubt with an ongoing knee concern but he took his place in the starting lineup, playing 32 minutes. There is a decent chance he misses further time as the regular season winds down, and owners will have to just hope it does not impact their fantasy playoff schedule too much.
