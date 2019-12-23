Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive line versus Pacers

Antetokounmpo racked up 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo put together a superb stat line, including contributions across every category. He has already made as many threes this season through 30 appearances (52) as he did all of last season across 72 games, and he's making them at a solid clip. Last year's Most Valuable Player is making a strong case to repeat.