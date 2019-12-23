Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive line versus Pacers
Antetokounmpo racked up 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo put together a superb stat line, including contributions across every category. He has already made as many threes this season through 30 appearances (52) as he did all of last season across 72 games, and he's making them at a solid clip. Last year's Most Valuable Player is making a strong case to repeat.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lands on injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Career-high five triples•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs 48 points, 14 boards•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...