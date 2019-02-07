Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive night against Wizards

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 43 points (17-21 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals in only 31 minutes during Wednesday's 148-129 win over the Wizards.

Washington was missing two key players in Otto Porter and Markieff Morris, who were traded away in separate deals prior to tipoff, and Antetokounmpo took full advantage of the defensive confusion created by their absence. He's scored at least 30 points in three straight games -- and in a development that's likely to strike fear into hearts all over the league, he's shooting a respectable 34.6 percent (9-for-26) from three-point range over his last 10 games. If Antetokounmpo finally adds a consistent outside shot to his repertoire, the sky's the limit on his fantasy value.