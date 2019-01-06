Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive performance in loss

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 43 points (16-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-116 loss to the Raptors.

In a showdown with Kawhi Leonard and the Raps for Eastern Conference supremacy, Antetokounmpo did everything he could to lead the Bucks to a win -- including setting a new season high in made three-pointers -- but he didn't get a whole lot of help from his teammates as no other Milwaukee player chipped in more than 15 points. Antetokounmpo has now poured in 30-plus points in seven of his last 11 games, averaging a fantastic 27.8 points, 11.5 boards, 6.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over that stretch.