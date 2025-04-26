Antetokounmpo registered 37 points (14-19 FG, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-101 win over Indiana in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Bucks needed Antetokounmpo to be at his best in this game, with Milwaukee being down two games in the series, and the star forward delivered another impressive stat line. He's now scored at least 34 points while grabbing at least 12 rebounds in the three games of the series, and the Bucks will need the star forward to deliver a similar stat line in Game 4 if Milwaukee aims to even the series, particularly if Damian Lillard continues to struggle as much as he's done over the last two games.