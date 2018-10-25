Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive triple-double in statement win
Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points (12-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 victory over the 76ers.
The Bucks perfect start to the season continued on the back of another dominant performance by Antetokounmpo. The addition of Brook Lopez has not only spaced the floor for Antetokounmpo, it has also seen a sharp rise in his rebounding numbers. Lopez is known for his poor rebounding from the center position and this has allowed the Greek Freak to compile at least 15 boards in each of his first four games. Another, less obvious positive to take out of this game, was Giannis going 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. His efficiency from the line is a well-documented weakness in his overall fantasy game. If he can manage to get this up over 80 percent with some regularity, he will certainly put himself in the discussion for both the league MVP and the number one fantasy player.
