Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 assists and eight boards in 34 minutes of a 120-113 win against the Spurs on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo powered the Bucks to their seventh straight victory thanks in part to matching his career high in assists in the contest. The two-time MVP only fell shy of a triple-double due to falling below his season average in rebounds in the contest. Even with falling short of the triple-double, it was still another impressive performance for the Greek Freak as the Bucks move to 1.5 games behind the 76ers. He'll next face Indiana on Monday.