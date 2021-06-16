Antetokounmpo ended with 34 points (14-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 42 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo's performance was excellent from a fantasy point of view, as he was sharp from the field en route to a double-double that saw him contribute on both ends of the court. However, the two-time MVP winner missed some clutch free throws down the stretch and committed a costly turnover that essentially sealed Milwaukee's fate in the final seconds of the game. He's still the alpha dog on the Bucks offense and should remain an excellent play across all formats, but there's no question he crumbled down the stretch and at a critical time in a game where his team needed him the most.