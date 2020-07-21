Antetokounmpo will play in the Bucks' first scrimmage against the Spurs but will likely play significantly less or not at all in one of the other two scrimmages, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as the organization is likely trying to minimize risk to its star player. More information about how much Antetokounmpo may actually play in future scrimmages should arrive at some point before those contests. If his playing time is reduced, we could see D.J. Wilson or Giannis' brother, Thanasis, get extra time on the court.