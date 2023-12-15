Coach Adrian Griffin said Antetokounmpo didn't practice Friday because he "was feeling a little under the weather," Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't sound like the illness is too severe, but Antetokounmpo will likely still be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Pistons. "I think he'll be ready to go [Saturday]," Griffin added. "I think he just needed a little bit of [rest and relaxation]." Given Saturday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, Milwaukee may exercise caution, but it appears Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing versus Detroit.