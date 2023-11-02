Antetokounmpo was absent from Thursday's practice for rest purposes but is expected to play in Friday's game versus the Knicks, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo has yet to miss a game this season, but the Bucks are playing it cautiously with their superstar forward. However, Antetokoumpo is expected to suit up Friday and be the focal point of Milwaukee's offense alongside Damian Lillard (personal).