Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Even though Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for the contest and was spotted warming up ahead of the 2:30 p.m. ET opening tip, he'll end up missing third consecutive contest. The Bucks may just be erring on the side of caution by keeping Antetokounmpo out Monday, when Milwaukee begins the front end of a back-to-back set. Provided he didn't experience a setback while warming up, Antetokounmpo should have a decent chance at putting an end to his streak of absences Tuesday against the Raptors. Look for Bobby Portis (quadriceps) to pick up another start Monday alongside Brook Lopez in Antetokounmpo's stead.