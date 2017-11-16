Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Modestly fantastic in victory

Antetokounmpo tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four blocks, three steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 victory over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo was at it again, filling the stat sheet in the Bucks fourth consecutive win. He has been dominating opposing teams, both on the defensive and offensive ends of the court. While his shots were slightly down today, he was able to find other ways to contribute, swatting four shots and collecting three steals. If there is one minor sticking point, it is that his assist numbers are down on last season. This will likely hold steady with Eric Bledsoe now on the team, as well as Brogdon having developed into a solid passer in his own right.