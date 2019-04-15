Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Monster double-double in win

Antetokounmpo totaled 27 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-12 FT) 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo racked up an enormous double-double in Sunday's win. The MVP candidate was huge for the Bucks in the regular season, and that won't change in the playoffs.