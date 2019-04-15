Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Monster double-double in win
Antetokounmpo totaled 27 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-12 FT) 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pistons on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo racked up an enormous double-double in Sunday's win. The MVP candidate was huge for the Bucks in the regular season, and that won't change in the playoffs.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will rest in finale•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 30 in limited minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Warming up, remains questionable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Uncertain to play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...