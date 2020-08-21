Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 20 boards, and five assists in 32 minutes of Thursday's 111-96 Game 2 win against Orlando.
Antetokounmpo turned in another powerful performance as the Bucks evened the series after a disappointing Game 1. After averaging 29.5 points per game in the regular season, Giannis has precisely matched that mark through two playoff contests, and he's been an unstoppable force on the glass as well.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Named to All-Bubble Second Team•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suspended one game for headbutt•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ejected for headbutting Wagner•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Wiz•