Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 20 boards, and five assists in 32 minutes of Thursday's 111-96 Game 2 win against Orlando.

Antetokounmpo turned in another powerful performance as the Bucks evened the series after a disappointing Game 1. After averaging 29.5 points per game in the regular season, Giannis has precisely matched that mark through two playoff contests, and he's been an unstoppable force on the glass as well.