Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 20 boards, and five assists in 32 minutes of a 111-96 win against Orlando on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo turned in another powerful performance as the Bucks evened the series after a disappointing start in game one. The Greek Freak continues to be a statistical monster, but was boosted by his teammates stepping up to help out in game two. Antetokounmpo will be in line for another big night in game three on Wednesday, but the question remains will his teammates step up to the challenge.