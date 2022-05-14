Antetokounmpo accumulated 44 points (14-30 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Antetokounmpo did everything he could to eliminate the Celtics in Milwaukee, but the superstar's performance wasn't enough to thwart Boston's three-headed attack, led by Jayson Tatum's game-high 46 points. The reigning Finals MVP has averaged 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 blocks during the first six games of the second-round series, but the Bucks may need his best performance yet if they hope to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.