Antetokounmpo recorded 40 points (14-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-16 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Although he's been hampered by toe and back issues to open the season, Antetokounmpo appears to be in MVP form for the Bucks. The Bucks dropped their first game of the season to bring them down to 2-1 to open the campaign, but Antetokounmpo has been on fire with averages of 36.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes in that span.