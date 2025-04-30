Antetokounmpo contributed 30 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Antetokounmpo recorded his 12th triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign, though it wasn't enough to keep the Bucks' second-round hopes alive. The superstar averaged 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 37.6 minutes per game in the club's first-round series, but Milwaukee was still eliminated in the opening round for the third year in a row. Antetokounmpo is once again a finalist for the MVP award after appearing in 67 regular-season games this year, finishing with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals across 34.2 minutes per contest.