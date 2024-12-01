Antetokounmpo logged 42 points (15-24 FG, 12-17 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 victory over the Wizards.

Damian Lillard turned more than a few heads with his play Saturday, but there's no question Antetokounmpo stole the show with an impressive triple-double. Matching up against Alex Sarr and Jonas Valanciunas, Antetokounmpo feasted against a frontcourt that didn't have any answers for him. Antetokounmpo has two triple-doubles and two triple-doubles across his last five appearances, and the Bucks have gone 5-0 in that stretch.