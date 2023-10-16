Antetokounmpo recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 15 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 preseason win over the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self and looks to be in regular-season form already, as he came just two rebounds away from putting up a double-double despite playing a little more than an entire quarter. Antetokounmpo is expected to carry the Bucks to a deep playoff run in 2023-24 now that he has Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton as co-stars.