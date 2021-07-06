Antetokounmpo (knee) has been moved from doubtful to questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

As of Monday night, the Bucks listed the two-time MVP as doubtful, but he appears to have made some progress over the last 12 hours and could be moving toward game-time-call status for Game 1. Antetokounmpo missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals after hyperextending his left knee during the third quarter of Game 4. Milwaukee was able to take Games 5 and 6 without him, but getting Antetokounmpo back for the Finals would obviously be a massive benefit. However, if Antetokounmpo does play Tuesday, it's very possible that he would be doing so at less than 100 percent health.