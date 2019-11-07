Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: MVP caliber numbers in win
Antetokounmpo amassed 38 points (10-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 14-18 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers.
Antetokounmpo turned in a gem Wednesday, carrying the Bucks to an impressive road victory. He has climbed to be the fifth-ranked player despite shooting just 64 percent from the free-throw line. If he manages to get that number closer to the 80 percent mark, he is certainly going to be pushing for the number one overall rank come season's end.
