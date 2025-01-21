Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans.
Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a right knee issue but hasn't missed a game since Dec. 28. Unless the superstar forward suffers a setback, he should suit up against New Orleans.
